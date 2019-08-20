Residents should not be concerned with the algae in city parks. It is not the blue-green bacteria — sometimes known as blue-green algae — which some area media outlets reported on in other areas, Parks and Recreation Director Chad Shoemaker said.

"Blue-green algae is not actually algae,” he said. “It's a bacterial colony that uses sunlight as an energy source. There are a lot of different kinds. Some are pink, some are red," he said.

The bacteria can grow on shorelines due to the low oxygen content and higher water temperatures in shallow depths. A few varieties of the bacteria are deadly, and usually only if there is a bloom, which has a distinct smell.

"When there is a bloom — a lot of these bacteria when they die release cellular content that is bad for dogs. It has a distinctive earthy smell if it is present, and it will smell strongly of it. If we had a big bloom, we'd be getting complaints about the smell," Shoemaker said.

The bacteria also has a specific appearance, he said. It looks more like an oil slick than a plant.

The department has a number of tests to monitor water conditions throughout city lakes, such as a refrigerator jar test. A sample of water is taken and placed in a refrigerator. Plant based algae will float, while the bacteria will sink. The city also works on park water quality with state agencies like the Missouri Department of Conservation.

"We don't see that we have a problem right now,” Shoemaker said. “All you can do is post signs to alert the public. If someone sees something that looks like bright green paint on the shoreline of a lake, we want them to call us. There isn't much you can do when it blooms other than keep people away from the area.”

The small Kiwanis Lake at Plunkett Park may seem like it has the bacterial bloom, but it is just regular algae. "[The lake] has lots of nutrients from neighbors, overfertilized fields," he said. "That is not necessarily where we would see a bloom. Algae and plants already are using the nutrients. That's not what the [blue-green algae] problem is."

People are right to be concerned, though, about blue-green algae Shoemaker said. "The answer is to get more information," he said.