Missouri Military Academy varsity head football coach Mitchell Jenkins isn't unrealistic when he talks about the potential of this years team.

He isn't preaching the possibility that his Fighting Colonels could start mowing through the competition like a young Mike Tyson did in 1986 when he claimed his first World Title from Trevor Berbick, nor does he see his squad teaching people lessons like the champ did Michael Spinks in 1988. What he does see ahead for MMA is brighter days and better ways ahead thanks to higher numbers, an excellent offseason and a coaching staff that's hitting on all cylinders.

"We have 13 kids coming back from last year, which is a nice, little core group for us. That group is headed up by Mexico, MO., native Wrayvauze Givens," Jenkins said. "Our junior center, TRO Cunningham, is returning, as well. He will be a three-year starter for us. William Baker returns at the outside linebacker spot, Jaden Rogge returns at defensive end and Zane Jewell returns at free safety. We're pretty excited about our core guys coming back."

In 2018 the Colonels ended the season with a record of 0-10 overall and were defeated 52-0 on Oct. 26 in the opening round of the Missouri State High School Activities Association postseason tournament. This came after starting the yaer with a 63-0 loss at North Callaway on Aug. 24, which is exactly the type of beginning and end to 2019 the program has spent the summer working, planning and scheming to change.

"Ayden Garcia will also be returning for us. He'll be a senior offensive lineman who'll help solidify the line," said Jenkins. "Ayden has been the most improved player from where he was at the end of last season to this summer. He's gotten stronger. He's more mature as a young man. We're looking forward to seeing what Ayden is going to be able to do for us."

One thing MMA has always encouraged is for athletes to participate in multiple sports. Because of this individuals such as Givens, Cunningham, Ayden and Jesse Garcia and several others have all competed alongside one another on the wrestling team. The same can be said about a handful of these players on the basketball court, while others are familiar with one another because of the conflicts they faced together on the baseball diamond, a bond the new students have yet to experience.

"Offensive lineman and middle linebacker Kruz Watson has been with us all summer. He's from Florida. The kid is just a football player. Kruz is headed for some action in Missouri. We're pretty excited for him," Jenkins said. "Josh Davis is a senior cornerback who transferred in from New Orleans. We call him the Honey Badger because he's that kind of aggressive. Kind of like Ty Matthieu, formerly of (Louisiana State), now with the Kansas City Chiefs. He's going to be a big surprise."

Something that was boding well for the Colonels last week was that they had 41 players in camp. Since that time their official roster appears to be down to 35 varsity athletes. But, the reason for the difference is more than likely several-fold considering the nature of the institution, the ages of the individuals involved and the intensity and commitment that comes with playing this game.

"Josh Grove has already kind of won the quarterback job for us. He's a big, tall kid. Kind of a prototypical style quarterback. (Grove) runs our offense really well and should be pretty solid for us. We've had a revolving door at that position the past several years," said Jenkins. "Sophomore Ricky Padron came to MMA last Christmas. He's got very good size and very good speed. (Padron) might be that homerun hitter we've always been waiting for."

That might cover the issues of player numbers and offseason accomplishment for MMA football, but it doesn't speak to Jenkins' staff. Specifically, one change is that his boss, Athletic Director Dr. Ryan Nowlin, is no longer one of his assistant coaches. But, whether that move creates space or expectations for this group remains to be seen.

"Dr. Nowlin did a great job allowing me to interview and bring in the best coaches we could find. Trey Smith, our new defensive coordinator, has so much energy and so many fantastic ideas. He's taken complete ownership of our defense. He's built great relationships with our kids," Jenkins said. "Nate Lambertson will be coaching the offensive and defensive lines. Nate was my first hire when I got the job here four years ago. He played for me at North Callaway and he's my most trusted advisor."

Tony Yanelli, who came to the Fighting Colonels from St. Louis, is the third and final member of this staff. Not only has he taken the reigns when it comes to special teams, he and Jenkins have spoken almost everyday since his hire in April and he's gotten along with the players tremendously well. Now that all the parameters are in place these guys won't have to wait long to see how they're doing because that first game is right around the corner.

"As a collective coaching staff we get along socially. We get along X's and O's-wise. We have our battles in the coaches office. It's healthy," said Jenkins. "Those guys are the best staff I've been able to put together. It's fun. We get to practice early because we like being around each other and talking football so much. It really shows to the kids on the field."

Even if last season wasn't exactly what Jenkins wanted it to be, he and his crew of less than 30 were still able to give several squads a run for their money. This included Sept. 29 when the team got edged out at home 26-24 by Harrisburg. Two weeks later on Oct. 12 MMA also played a solid game at St. Paul Lutheran, yet still found itself on the wrong side of a 17-0 decision, so this group does have individual performances it can look back and build upon.

"I'm always optimistic. I'm the most positive, optimistic person about our program in the world. Nobody has invested as much or cares as much as me. That's just the way it is when you're the head coach," Jenkins said. "Our senior leadership has been amazing. For the past two years we were kind of freshman and sophomore heavy. Now those players are upperclassmen. I'm hoping they can get what they deserve, because they've earned it."