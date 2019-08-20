Cindy Isabel, president of the Rotary Club of Independence, speaks Monday morning at the rededication of the group’s police memorial first constructed in 1968. It’s in the area of U.S. 40, Crysler Avenue and 43rd Street, where Independence Police Lt. David Kraxner was killed in the line of duty in 1966. Monday would have been Kraxner's 86th birthday, and his three surviving children were on hand. The refurbished memorial includes a sign now on all three sides in larger lettering, that reads: “In honor of those who have dedicated their lives to the safety and welfare of the city of Independence. In special memory of Lieutenant David Kraxner, killed in the line of duty October 31, 1966.” [Mike Genet/The Examiner]