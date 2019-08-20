Missouri Veterans Home highlights from the week

Sunday morning church service was held the morning of Aug. 11 in the dining room. In the afternoon, veterans enjoyed watching the Cardinal baseball game and eating popcorn.

The Vietnam War discussion group met Aug. 12 with Nakole Wooley facilitating. In the afternoon, a pass the trash card game was played. Special care veterans also enjoyed music with Audrey & Virginia.

A hi/low card game was played Aug. 13. Special care veterans enjoyed candy bar bingo and baking. In the afternoon, American Legion Post No. 26 sponsored a bingo game.

Art class was Aug. 14. Our Junior Volunteers were honored at a luncheon in the pavilion. We had a total of nine junior volunteers. They volunteered to assist with various activities and assisted in the kitchen. We will miss them. Pastor Iman held bible study in the chapel directly after lunch. In the afternoon, The Lost Laddonia Boys performed.

Thursday morning, veterans enjoyed bingo. Directly after bingo, a woodworking class was held. In the afternoon, the August employee and rookie of the month was recognized. Special care veterans enjoyed a fishing game.

Friday morning, chair yoga was held. Deacon Deimeke performed Catholic communion. Directly after, the Silver Wings Band performed.

Saturday morning, a group of veterans attended the Martinsburg Picnic. They watched the parade and enjoyed a barbecue lunch. In the afternoon, the Tinders’ Band performed.

For additional information regarding healthcare needs at the facility, you can contact Director of Nursing Patrick Stevenson at 573-581-1088 ext. 1283. For information on volunteering, you can contact Supervisor of Volunteer Service Kathy Winkelman at 573-581-1088, ext. 1286.

__

MMA receives funds for scholarship

Missouri Military Academy recently received a $25,000 grant to support the D'Cherion Nelson Scholarship. The scholarship goes to cadets who need financial support to attend the academy.

“Without support from alumni, friends of the Academy and other organizations, we would not be able to provide the life-changing education to cadets as we do,” MMA President Richard V. Geraci, Brigadier General, retired, said.

The academy awarded more than $1.5 million in financial support for qualifying cadets during the 2018-19 academic year.