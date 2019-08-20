A Macon man was recognized as an honorary trooper by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B after helping police catch a suspected burglar.

Lt. Steven Wilhoit, assistant director of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control presented Ryan Johnson with a Missouri State Highway Patrol Honorary Trooper Certificate on Aug. 15 at the Chariton Valley Communications Corporate Headquarters in Macon, with his co-workers present.

The Honorary Trooper Certificate is presented to citizens nominated by a trooper for performing in an exemplary manner and under dangerous conditions to aid another person, or when they unselfishly give of themselves to assist troopers in the performance of their duties.

During the early morning hours of March 5, the Chariton Valley Wireless retail store in Salisbury, was burglarized. Johnson, the chief operating officer, was notified of the burglary. He was then contacted by an alarm company and notified of an alarm sounding at the Macon Chariton Valley Wireless Store. Johnson resides near the Macon store. He looked out of the window in his residence and observed a silver F-150 turning around in his driveway.

Johnson was aware of numerous cellular telephone store burglaries involving a silver Ford F-150. He quickly grabbed the keys to his vehicle and left his residence to follow the truck. He also contacted local law enforcement and told them about the incident and the location of the truck. The occupants of the truck were aware they were being followed and attempted to evade Johnson, but he followed the truck to the New Cambria area until local law enforcement officers arrived.

The two occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. They were not immediately apprehended. A search of the vehicle revealed more than 150 cellular telephones and tablets with a retail value of approximately $148,000 that were stolen from the Chariton Valley Wireless stores in Macon and Salisbury.

The suspects were later identified in an investigation and linked to over 50 burglaries of retail phone stores in a six-state region. In total, the two suspects were responsible for the theft of more than $1 million of cellular phones and tablets. Both suspects were recently arrested in Kansas City and indicted for their crimes in the United States Federal Court of the Western District of Missouri.

“Johnson’s attentiveness and quick action... was paramount to the identification and subsequent indictment of the two suspects,” Sgt. Eric Brown said. “Mr. Johnson acted selflessly and placed himself in a difficult situation. His actions quickly placed $148,000 of merchandise back of the shelves of his employer and ended a crime spree.”