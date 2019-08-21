Dream factory holds July meeting

The Dream Factory of Audrain County and Northeast Missouri met July 16 at the Mexico Area Chamber of Commerce. Minutes were approved and committee reports were given.

No dreams are in progress at this time, and one child has been referred for screening. The group discussed dates for the fall fundraiser.

New members Steve Magnus and Crystal Anthony were welcomed, while Bobbie Jo Azdell was recognized for five years of service and Lisa Silver, Robin Biggers and Paula Haythorne were recognized as 10-year volunteers.

Members reviewed granted dreams from the past year and selected who will attend the national convention in Rochester, New York, in September.

The August meeting was held Tuesday. Meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month at the chamber.