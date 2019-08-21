The Mexico Board of Education held a public hearing Tuesday to discuss its tax levy and any necessary changes as property valuations are updated. The former McMillan Elementary School also will now be known as the McMillan Early Learning Center.

Valuations reduced for the year, which means that the district's tax levy will increase slightly.

"I spoke with Assessor [Melissa] Maupin. She said there was about a $2.2 million decrease in Teva [Pharmaceuticals] personal property due to an error in how they were reporting it," Superintendent Zach Templeton said.

Spartan Light Metal Products also saw a decrease in its valuation due to an abatement from 2017. The facility received a complete abatement due to an addition to its facility, Templeton said. The company also had a 50% reduction on new equipment.

"They took old equipment out that came off the tax rolls. Put new equipment in, which was assessed at 50%," Templeton said. "That accounts for most of the loss. We're down a little over $3 million in assessed value from the previous year. That causes you incidental rate to compensate."

The total tax rate approved by board members Tuesday is $4.605, an increase of $0.0518 from 2018. The incidental rate for 2019-20 is $3.5114 up from $3.4596, while the debt service and capital projects levies are holding steady at $0.8691 and $0.08, respectively. Revenue from the levy change is expected to be approximately $9.5 million assuming 100% collection. Last year's tax levy revenue was expected at about $9.45 million.

District advertising

Board members also received a report from district Public Relations Officer Marci Minor relating to the district advertising program, which is in its second year.

It brought in $10,400 additional revenue to the district last year to help support activity and athletics programs. The district is selling advertising space on its campuses or in programs for sporting events and other activities, such as concerts, plays and the district band contest.

"We've surpassed what we sold last year already, and we still have some more monies coming in," Minor said.

She is working with the booster club in the hopes it will partner with the district to support all activities, clubs and athletics at the middle and high school.

"They are still talking about it, and then we will attend their meeting in September,” Minor said. “We're bringing in the Hannibal Athletic Director [Clint Graham] and one of his booster club members, so he can answer the questions that they probably have as well. He's been a great help to us.”

The district bases its advertising program off the programs used by Hannibal and the Kirksville school districts. Minor said the partnership would be useful, because she is the only person running the district advertising program. "We're working toward the same goal, for the same kids, so it would be great to bring it all under one umbrella," she said.

The partnership also would mean businesses would only be contacted once, rather than by the boosters and the district, separately.

Bus driver pay follow-up

Templeton had a final question for the board regarding bus driver pay. Around half of the drivers are full-time district employees. He asked if he should use a different formula for calculating their pay as drivers than other duties.

The board decided Aug. 12 to guarantee 1.5 hours pay for all drivers.

Templeton said guaranteeing 1.5 hours of paid drive time in addition to other duties would push many full-time employees into regular overtime. “If their route is 45 minutes or an hour, they're going to get paid like they worked 1.5 hours,” he said.

Board president Dustin Pascoe suggested keeping what the board agreed to Aug. 12 for the sake of uniformity, and the board opted to remain consistent with its prior decision.

In other business:

• Board members heard a presentation from Joshua Price on disc golf. Price is a member of the Mexico, Missouri, Disc Golf Club, which has just over 300 members in its Facebook group. He encouraged the board to consider developing a disc golf program for the district so that it could eventually be recognized as a Missouri State High School Activities Association sport.

• The board reviewed the Federal Programs Report. Title V funds, which supports after-school tutoring and teacher compensation, will be used to support Title I funded teachers. Since teacher pay has increased, but grants have not, and those teachers also participate in after-school tutoring, the district is able to use funds from the two federal programs to compensate teachers.

• The board approved board policy updates relating to prohibition against discrimination, harassment and retaliation through federal school breakfast, lunch and meal programs, and food services management.

• The board approved the dual credit agreement with Moberly Area Community College. There were no changes in the agreement from the previous year.

• The Annual Secretary of the Board report was approved. It is a public document outlining the district's entire revenue and expenditures budget available through the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

• A contract between the Children's Therapy and Early Education School and the district was approved. There were no contract changes for the 2019-20 school year.

• The board will hold a work session at 6 p.m., Oct. 8.

