Mexico varsity football coach Steve Hagg and his staff may not express this thought to opposing coaches all that often, but they're not really all that interested in game planning for their defenses.

Instead, they'd prefer to impose their offensive will to the point the opposition has to game plan for the Bulldogs and everything they do. The only way to turn that concept into reality is to fire on all cylinders each and every play with great vengeance and furious determination. That plight might appear a lofty one that's more fiction than fact, but the formula starts with the basics of the game and just a few key players fulfilling roles that their skill sets have proven meet what's being asked of them.

One of those ready for prime time individuals this season as identified by Haag and his staff is junior fullback Dante Billups. With two sophomore tailbacks behind him in this run-based attack, if Mexico is going to take it to the rest of the North Central Missouri Conference the way they hope to, Billups has the potential to be the starting point for many a hard-fought yet touchdown-ending drive this season.

"I think Dante's ceiling is up to Dante, and I told him that. It's just all about how hard he wants to work and how big of a player he wants to be," Haag said. "He's going to get the opportunity. We played at Qunicy (July 25th) and he had a heck of a scrimmage at fullback. Did a great job running lines and getting hard yards and we know he can do that. He just really has to step it up because he has to play both sides of the ball.

Last season Billups had 37 tackles and three sacks in 11 games according to maxpreps.com. The current junior also racked up 24 carries for 108 yards and three touchdowns, so hopefully he has some idea what he's in for when it comes to the double-duty he'll be pulling this year.

"It's brutal playing linebacker and fullback. It tales a toll on your body, and we've seen it. We've had some great ones. Karsten Ekern was a great one. Dillon Nichols we saw last year was a great one, and Dante has the opportunity to be just as good if he wants to be. I don't control that," said Haag. "We're going to get him the ball. We're going to give him the opportunity. Now it's up to him. My expectation is when we give him the ball he's going to grind out yards as hard as he can."

When it comes to those shoes Billups is trying to fill, in 2018 Nichols was good for 1,114 rushing yards on 187 attempts with 10 scores along with two catches and one touchdown. Defensively he was also good for 66 stops, three sacks and one interception. Currently Nichols is getting ready to start his first year with the wrestling team at Northern Illinois University.

"If (Billups) does that he should have a great career and he should go down as one of the great ones, if he wants to," Haag said.

Karsten Ekern is also a hard act to follow after playing defensive back at Truman State University and earning all Great Lakes Valley Conference All-Academic Honors, so Billups has his work cut out for him if he has any hope of living up to those standards.

