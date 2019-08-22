U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler met with the Audrain County Commission and community leaders Monday at Moberly Area Community College Mexico Education Center to discuss the high costs of sanitary sewer upgrades and wastewater quality regulations to communities like Benton City, Vandalia, Farber and others.

Mexico was one of the stops Monday on Hartzler’s district farm tour. The forum introduced community members to loan and grant opportunities through state and federal agencies.

The meeting also was attended by State Sen. Jeannie Riddle, R-Mokane, State Rep. Kent Haden, R-Mexico, and others. Presentations were led by representatives of the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development, Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Missouri Department of Economic Development and Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority. Each of those agencies have loan and grant programs for rural and agricultural communities.

"She thought it would be a good idea to bring government agencies to the stakeholders to let them know what is available to them and what they must do to make themselves eligible for any assistance," Hartzler’s press secretary Steve Walsh wrote in an email.

A similar meeting was held June 17 after the Audrain County Commission earlier this year sent a letter to Hartzler outlining concerns the county's smaller municipalities have with wastewater and regulation requirements.

Approximately 17,000 of the roughly 26,000 Audrain County residents are connected to a public sanitary sewer system. Six of the eight incorporated municipalities have their own wastewater collection systems, whether they are treatment facilities, lagoons or some other system.

"In those six wastewater facilities, [Environmental Protection Agency] rule changes — and we're talking about ammonia and disinfection — EPA rule changes will cost, according to the estimates done by those cities, between $11 million and $25 million," Eastern District Commissioner Alan Winders said.

The rule changes, which ultimately fall on DNR to issue, mean those communities will have to upgrade already-in-place systems, including about 7,000 sewer connections serving those 17,000 residents, he added.

Rural Development Area Director Travis Zimmerman said that Missouri has a $40-50 million pot from which to draw project funds. A majority of this is for low-interest federal loans, while there is a small portion available for competitive grants. The state-level departments also have similar loan and grant opportunities for projects. Applications have specific requirements, but there is staff available to help with the application process, Zimmerman said.

"What the commission has done is try to shed some light on what we see is a huge issue," Winders said. "Where is the evaluation of what we are receiving for those additional costs?"

Benton City has 104 residents and 67 sewer connections. The community has received an engineer's estimate of $800,000 for needed upgrades based on rule changes. The EPA, according to Winders, has concerns over ammonia amounts in wastewater. Ammonia is one of the byproducts of the breakdown of organic material in wastewater. DNR permits allow treated water to be released in Missouri waterways as long as they are within permit amounts for a particular waterway or community. If a community were to apply today for a permit, make upgrades based on current rules from 2014-15 and have that permit approved, those cities will end up out of compliance next year when new rules go into effect, Winders said.

Ammonia discharge and disinfection rules are set by the state under Missouri water quality standards. DNR can establish a compliance schedule, which is a plan for an entity to complete system upgrades to reduce chemical discharges such as ammonia into Missouri waters.

"This reduces the [financial] impact that a new or upgraded facility can have for a city," Michael Abbot, chief of DNR’s operating permit section, wrote in an email.

Provisions in Missouri's Clean Water Law allow the department to conduct affordability studies which can extend a compliance schedule.

"Our cities are hurting, and I assume many cities in many counties are hurting, and all we [the commission] wanted to do was bring that to the attention of our state representatives and our federal congressional delegation," Winders said.

Some cities already have incurred costs associated with sewer upgrades, and more upgrades likely will have to take place when the communities do a permit renewal, he said. Permits, however, are usually for five years and loan terms are usually between 20-30 years, which is another concern, Winders said.

"You could be paying on a loan for an improvement that doesn't work to meet your next permit," he said.

Winders would like to see community size and the number of connections be considered for permit applications to determine if those connections have any impact on Missouri waterways.

"It's been mentioned that the same rules that we need to have for Chicago or St. Louis don't need to be the same rules for Mexico, you know. And the same rules that we have for Mexico don't need to be the same rules we have for Benton City, because their impact on the environment is not nearly the same," he said.

cdunlap@gatehousemedia.com