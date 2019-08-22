Pulis family holds reunion

The Pulis family held a reunion Aug. 11 at the First Baptist Church in Centralia. Seventy-five family members attended. After a carry-in dinner, a game was played where everyone present was a winner.

Attending from Centralia were Virginia Beasley, Elizabeth Hunter, Wesley and Donna Pulis, Wendy and Mike Hardman, Conner Hardman, Karen Hagedorn, Ruby Meeks, Earl and Winona Pulis, RD Hunter, Mike and Theresa Sanders, Rose Albright, Robert and LaDonna Wanack, Michael Sanders, Shane Sanders, Patsy Hunter, Ray and Liza Blair, Tom and Eileen Patton.

Quentin and Hannan Landers and Redgie and Kathryn Landers attended from Vandalia.

Mike and Nell Woods visited from Troy, Margaret "Peggy" Lowry came from Maryland Heights and Matt Lowry came from Pacific. Joy Schartz visited from Boonville. Allen Wyatt, Linda and Dennis Winkler came from Independence. Walter and Linda Whanger attended from Taylor Mill, Kentucky, while Steve and Vickie Pulis came from Ottawa, Kansas.

Mexico residents attending were Ed and Terri Kreyling, Charles and Carol Dollens, Nancy Miller, Lola Slater, Mona Leonard, Shirley and Bob Owen, Jerry and Deanna Blair, Gerry Blair, Kim Friday, Asa and Aeri Henderson and Sherry and Quinton Canton.

Linda and Eddie Palmer; Kane, David, Jackson and Kyle Bealler; James and Ellen Blair; Lori Pulis and Ron Stuart; Gary and Carol Beahan; and Rhonda McMillon attended from Columbia.

The next reunion will be held Aug. 9, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Centralia.