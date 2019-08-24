One hundred nights in the Boone County Jail hasn't softened Columbia business owner Seth Reynolds' determination to refuse a Boone County order to demolish a shed built partially in a county right-of-way.

Reynolds reports each night by 8 p.m. and is released at 6:30 a.m. as he serves an indefinite civil contempt of court sentence imposed by Circuit Judge Jodie Asel and upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals. There is no limit in state law for how long Reynolds will continue to be jailed and the county is showing no sign that it will relent on its demand.

As Reynolds left jail Friday morning, after his 99th night of incarceration, he said that, in addition the estimated $27,000 demolition cost for the shed, it now has become a matter of principle. He believes an image of the right-of-way used against him at trial did not comport with state law governing the use of surveys as evidence and that the Boone County Commission is refusing to address the issue.

“It’s been a rough ride,” Reynolds said. “I try not to think too much about why I'm here because it messes with me too much, it’s so ridiculous. I think it’s not my decision, it’s more the commission's decision at this point than mine. They know there has been evidence filed the survey is fraudulent and they are allowing this to fly and not doing anything about it.”

The county, however, has stated that Reynolds is being misled about the nature of the image by his attorney, Steven Wyse. In June, county attorney CJ Dykhouse noted that it was introduced in court as a drawing and it accurately depicts how Reynolds' shed violates the county right-of-way.

On Friday, in an email to the Tribune, Dykhouse did not address a question about whether the county would seek another solution, such as demolishing the shed on its own and putting a lien against Reynolds' property for the cost. He did state that keeping Reynolds in jail each night isn't costing the county any extra money.

Reynolds arrives after dinner and leaves before breakfast is served, which means he doesn't add to the county's meal bill.

"No additional staff have been called into work to deal with anything involving Seth Reynolds’ nightly contempt incarceration," Dykhouse wrote. "It would be very difficult to credibly estimate any significant, additional direct costs incurred by the county due to the unique circumstances of Mr. Reynolds’ contempt order."

The jail staff has treated him well throughout his ordeal, Reynolds said.

Regardless, he said, sleeping on a concrete bunk and trying to tune out the jail noise has taken their toll on his business and home life.

“My mom has been having health issues and has been in and out of the emergency room lately and I have been unable to visit her,” Reynolds said. “My dogs have been stressed out because they are locked up when I am gone, they have been losing hair and acting out. I also have to close down my business three hours earlier than normal to get to jail on time so my business is suffering greatly because of this.”

Reynolds built a shed on his property in 2013 to refine used restaurant oil and installed a fence and satellite dish at the same time. He said he was not aware he needed a building permit until he contacted Boone Electric with questions about the location of a power line.

He applied for the permit in 2015 and it was granted, but days later he received a notice the fence and shed were in the county’s right-of-way and violated set-back requirements, so a variance would be required.

About two years passed before he applied for the variance, which was denied. The county demanded he remove the offending structures and when Reynolds refused, sought a court order to back its demand, landing the case in Asel’s court. Reynolds served a 10-day sentence for contempt in December and began serving the current indefinite sentence after the appeals court upheld Asel's ruling.

Boone County Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill and Southern District Commissioner Fred Parry declined to comment about Reynolds' case, calling it ongoing litigation. Northern District Commissioner Janet Thompson responded to an email inquiry by stating other commitments gave her no time to discuss it.

Dykhouse in June wrote in an email that Reynolds has the financial means to comply but refuses to do so.

“To date the county is not aware of any serious attempt by Mr. Reynolds to comply,” Dykhouse wrote. “For example, there is no legitimate reason the barn could not be taken down by the same folks that constructed it. Nor is there any reason why the fence could not be removed with simple hand tools. It appears that Mr. Reynolds simply does not recognize the authority of the court’s order or his resulting obligations under that order, and that is the main issue.”

Wyse, who has represented Reynolds for portions of the litigation, said the county has refused to work toward any resolution other than complete removal of the buildings. It has gone beyond being a zoning issue to one of a perceived loss of power by county officials, he said.

“Our commission could settle this matter and accept that they have inflicted pain on Seth Reynolds for this technical violation. The question is how much pain do they want to inflict,” Wyse said. “Even if everything is torn down how the county claims it wants it would be of no public benefit. In reality the county's right away on Seth Reynolds property cannot be practically developed by the county in any manner. Our commissioners are exercising public power and a purely arbitrary and capricious manner that serves no public good.”

Dykhouse agreed in the June interview that perception is an issue for the county.

“I think Mr. Reynolds’ case does serve as an important message to others that compliance with the county’s land use and building regulations are not optional and failure to comply with the law has significant consequences,” Dykhouse said. “Most people do not want to spend time in jail.”

ppratt@columbiatribune.com

573-815-1718