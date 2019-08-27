A Joint Community Forces meeting will be held on Friday August 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Neosho City Hall, 203 E. Main in Neosho, southeast corner of the downtown square. There will be special presentations by several organizations.

The Joining Community Forces mission is to maximize the impact of community resources to veteran, military members, and families in order to build resilience and foster a community network that is relevant and sustainable both now and into the future. This is an endeavor of the Missouri National Guard to bring together service providers, non-profits, Veteran Service Organizations, faith-based organizations, private entities, government agencies and others that support serving military, veterans and family members. The goal of JCF is to create a community centered solution, whereby national, regional, state, and local entities can partner and exponentially impact the communities in which they live. Compass Quest is a partner in this endeavor and we invite other like minded organizations to join us at the meeting. The public is encouraged to attend.