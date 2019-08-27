The Missouri Department of Transportation will conduct road patching and bridgework through the end of next week, weather permitting.

Work has partially completed on Missouri Route 15. Traffic was reduced to one lane Monday and Tuesday starting at Mexico city limits for patching operations. Work was done from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There was an 11-foot width restriction during those hours. Traffic also will be reduced to one lane Thursday at the Davis Fork Salt River Bridge. Work will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Finally, Route 15 will be reduced to one lane Sept 4, 8 a.m. to noon at the U.S. Highway 54 bridge.

Route J will be reduced to one lane Wednesday and Thursday from the Mexico city limits to Missouri Route 19/Highway 54 for patch work. Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will be an 11-foot width restriction during this time. It also will be reduced to one lane Sept. 5, 2-4 p.m. at the South Fork Salt River Bridge.

Work on Highway 54 will impact four bridges from Sept. 3 through Sept. 5. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in all instances — Sept. 3, 8-11 a.m., and Sept. 4, noon to 2 p.m. at Scattering Fork Bridge; Sept. 4, 2-5 p.m. at Beaver Dam Creek Bridge; Sept. 5, 8-10 a.m. at Blackwater River Bridge; Sept. 5, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. p.m at South Fork Salt River Bridge.