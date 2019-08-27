A 2016 Missouri law requiring dyslexia screenings in schools is ramping up across the state.

The law took effect in the 2018-19 school year and the state is making a dyslexia screening assessment available at no cost to school districts. Mexico School District No. 59 has incorporated the screenings into its iReady assessment program from Curriculum Associates.

The International Dyslexia Association defines dyslexia as a learning disability characterized by difficulties with accurate word recognition and poor spelling and decoding abilities. Consequences can include problems in reading comprehension and reduced reading experience.

A 2018 story in Education Week noted Missouri joined dozens of other states with dyslexia screening requirements.

The law requires the screening be done for all children in kindergarten through third grade in all traditional public schools and charter schools in the state. In Mexico, students in first through third grade are assessed in September, January and May, while kindergarten students are assessed in January and May.

"The screener is used to identify students who are at risk for dyslexia and not identify students who are dyslexic," Mexico Assistant Superintendent Larry Nelson wrote in a statement.

School personnel can’t diagnose dyslexia. Only a doctor can do that, he wrote. Students are tested on phonological awareness, phonics, high-frequency words, vocabulary and comprehension using iReady.

Once reading skill data is compiled and analyzed, teachers can work with students identified as at-risk.

"Teachers also use a progress monitoring tool to determine the student’s response to intervention and to evaluate the effectiveness of instruction," Nelson wrote.

Columbia Public Schools uses similar interventions, but through a different process than iReady.

“If need is found, further assessments are given and progress is monitored through a system of intervention,” said school district spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark. “We’re really proud of the systems we’ve created in CPS to provide supports for our students and families around dyslexia.”

Jill Brown, assistant superintendent for elementary education, said the district will stick with the screening it has in place because personnel are trained with it. Its cost is $58,500 a year.

“What the screening determines is if a child has foundational skills in reading,” Brown said.

The district takes measures if a student doesn’t have all of those skills, she said.

“We provide interventions for those kids and we monitor them,” Brown said.

The state is forward-thinking in placing such a high priority and dyslexia screening, Brown said. The school district’s elementary language coordinator was on a team that established the guidelines.

“We’re doing wonderful things here,” Brown said. “We make sure every student has what they need.”

The dyslexia screen that the state is offering free to school districts is being offered as the result of a state procurement, said Kim Stuckey, dyslexia specialist director with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

“This opportunity gives districts an additional resource within their screening protocol to determine students who might be at risk for dyslexia and related reading disorders,” Stuckey said.

Charles Dunlap of The Mexico Ledger contributed to this report.

