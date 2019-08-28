Teva Pharmaceuticals plans to close its Mexico manufacturing plants sometime early next year. Inquiries to a more definitive timeline were not immediately returned. Approximately 47 employees will be impacted by the closure.

The plant has been in operation since approximately 1986 when it was then known as Biocraft Laboratories. Teva is an Israel-based company, whose U.S. headquarters is in a suburb of Philadelphia. The company paid a $2.25 million civil penalty in 2013 over violations at the Mexico plant relating to several environmental health laws, including the federal clean air and water acts.

The Mexico plant produces ingredients used in antibiotics. The company has been in contact with the local union — Teamsters Local 688, governmental entities, customers and suppliers regarding the timing associated with the closure, according to a company statement.

Teva also is working on ways to provide support to affected employees, the statement read.