Two men are being held without bond after they were arrested Wednesday afternoon on charges of sex crimes against an Audrain County girl.

One of the men reportedly impregnated the girl, who is 13, after multiple encounters over the course of several months.

Dereck Leroy Turnage, 23, of Hannibal is charged with first-degree sodomy, while Gerald Wayne Walker Jr., 18, of Laddonia faces charges of first-degree statutory rape of a person less than 14 years old.

Audrain County Sheriff’s Detective Richard Ingram received a message May 9 from the Missouri Children's Division after the teen was taken to a local clinic for a medical issue. The clinic found she was pregnant.

Ingram interviewed the teen and her mother May 19 at the sheriff's office, during which she said Turnage was the father. Turnage had allegedly stayed the night in the teen's residence in mid-December when her mother was staying with family out of town, according to the probable cause statement.

The teen also admitted to having intercourse with Turnage in three other counties. Turnage was reportedly in contact with her from November through May.

Turnage has retained attorney James Burlison of Troy to represent him, who had no comment Wednesday afternoon.

Walker does not have an attorney listed in court records.

The teen had initially said Walker was the father but later said it was Turnage, according to a probable cause statement.

Walker knew her age, because they both attended the same school system, she reportedly said.

Ingram in May also interviewed Walker, who reportedly said he and the girl had been in a relationship and engaged in sexual intercourse once sometime between April and June 2018. Walker reportedly ended the relationship when he learned the teen’s age.