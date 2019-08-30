Brick City Bad Boyz II fund activities for veterans

The Brick City Bad Boyz II last Tuesday presented a $2,500 check to the Missouri Veterans’ Home in Mexico. See above photo for more information.

P.E.O. STAR scholarship awarded to Kasubke

Sarah Kasubke, a 2019 Mexico High School graduate, has received the $2,500 Philanthropic Education Organization STAR Scholarship. She is the daughter of Bruce and Mary Ann Kasubke and was recommended for the scholarship by the Mexico IO Chapter.

Kasubke is attending William Woods University in Fulton, where she is studying elementary education.

Scholarship recipients are evaluated on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for future success. The scholarship is open to citizens or legal permanent residents of the U.S. or Canada, who are graduating high school seniors at the time of application. Recipients must receive a P.E.O. chapter recommendation.

The scholarship comes from the P.E.O. Sisterhood founded Jan. 21, 1869, at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, as an international philanthropic and educational organization. There are nearly 6,000 chapters in the U.S. and Canada. The organization provides more than $321 million in financial assistance to more than 105,000 recipients. The organization also owns Cottey College, a liberal arts college for women in Nevada, Missouri.

William Woods partners with MMA for cadet education

Twenty-two cadets from Missouri Military Academy will take two years' worth of college courses through the Triumph Program partnership between the two education facilities.

Williams Woods faculty will teach the cadets both at William Woods and on the academy's campus.

"We are proud to partner with MMA in offering the Triumph Program, which provides a great opportunity for student cadets to learn the self-discipline it takes to perform academically at the college level, while still in high school," William Woods' Instructor of Leaders and Military Studies Scott Zimmerman said.

Courses in which cadets participate include calculus, college algebra, English composition, speech and history.