Men's Cross Country 14th in Preseason Poll

Columbia, Mo. - The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2019 Men's Cross Country Coaches' Preseason Top 25 Poll for the upcoming season. The Cougars, who won the American Midwest Conference Cross Country championship in 2018, will kick off the 2019 campaign as the 14th ranked team in the NAIA.

The men's cross country team returns 14 runners from last season, the squad including three seniors, three juniors, and eight sophomores. In addition to the returners, there are also two freshman that will be competing for the Cougars.

In addition, the women's squad is receiving votes in today's poll after making an appearance at the 2018 National Championship.

The men's and women's cross country teams kick off their season Saturday, September 7th when they travel to Bolivar, Missouri, to compete in the Southwest Baptist University Bearcat Invite. The women's race will start at 8:30 a.m. with the men's race to follow at 9 a.m.

Varsity softball game rescheduled

The Community R-6 varsity softball game that was scheduled for Aug. 30 at Glasgow was rescheduled for Sept. 25.



Jennies Rank Sixth, Mules Seventh in MIAA Preseason Cross Country Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (August 28, 2019)-- The MIAA released the 2019 men's and women's cross country preseason poll this morning, showing the Jennies ranked No. 6 with 76 points (including one first-place vote) and the Mules ranked No. 7 with 52 points.

In the 2018 Preseason Poll, the Jennies came in seventh and the Mules were ranked second.

Missouri Southern topped the list in the men's division for the third year in a row with 100 points and ten first place votes. Nebraska Kearney was the only other team to receive a first place vote earning one and 88 points. Fort Hays State followed in third with 78 points. Pittsburg State comes in at fourth with 68 points and Northwest Missouri with 58 points rounds out the top five.

For the women, Pittsburg State leads the list with 138 points and eight first place votes. They're followed closely by Missouri Southern with 135 points with three first place votes. Nebraska Kearney comes in at third with 119 points and one first place vote. Fort Hays State and Washburn complete the top five with Fort Hays receiving 111 points and Washburn getting 96 points.

The Mules are returning nine from last season and have eight new additions. While the Jennies are returning nine as well and also have five newcomers.

The Mules and Jennies will have their first meet on Sept. 7 at the Southwest Baptist Invitational in Bolivar, Missouri



2019 MIAA Men's Cross Country Preseason Poll

Missouri Southern(10) - 100

Nebraska Kearney (1) – 88

Fort Hays State – 78

Pitt State - 68

Northwest Missouri – 58

Washburn – 55

Central Missouri – 52

Emporia State – 31

Missouri Western – 27

Rogers State – 27

Newman – 14

2019 MIAA Women's Cross Country Preseason Poll

Pittsburg State (8) – 138

Missouri Southern (3) – 135

Nebraska Kearney (1)- 119

Fort Hays State – 111

Washburn – 96

Central Missouri – 76

Missouri Western – 75

Northwest Missouri – 73

Newman (1) – 67

10. Central Oklahoma – 41

11. Emporia State – 36

12. Rogers State – 33

13. Lincoln - 14