Two groups of Missourians have responded to the Hurricane Dorian relief effort.

Ameren Missouri sent about 85 workers to North Carolina on Tuesday to help repair utilities damaged by Hurricane Dorian as it moves along the southeastern coast of the U.S. this week. Missouri Task Force 1, a search and rescue team managed by the Boone County Fire Protection District, deployed Friday to Jacksonville, Florida.

Now a category 3, the hurricane is expected to curve northward and run along the coast through the Carolinas. It spent much of the weekend as a Category 5 and 4 storm, stalled over the Bahamas, killing at least 5 people. The storm dumped up to 30 inches of rain over the islands, with winds up to 140 m.p.h. and storm surges up to 15 feet higher than normal tide.

The 85 Ameren Missouri employees — including linemen and fleet, logistics and safety crews — will help Duke Energy crews repair damage to electrical lines across the affected area once the storm passes, according to a news release from Ameren.

Ameren is a part of the Edison Electric Institute, a mutual aid network for electric providers around the country, according to the news release. Member utilities like Ameren will send employees to help another utility with restoration after a disaster, as Ameren has done during other major hurricanes.

Task force personnel didn’t wait for the hurricane to hit Florida to get to work. Several team members helped someone who was seriously hurt in a car crash in Jacksonville until local responders could get to the scene early on Monday, according to the National Urban Search and Rescue Response System.

A total of 52 members of the task force were deployed, including 6 who are part of the Incident Support Team staging in Orlando, according to the district. The rest of the team moved to Columbia, South Carolina on Tuesday to stage and wait for the hurricane to arrive, according to the district.