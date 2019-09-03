Garden Club

The Camdenton Dogwood Garden Club will hold their monthly meeting at Central Bank of Lake of the Ozarks Sept. 4 with lunch at 11:30 a.m. and a 12:15 program on “Planning Activities for the Next Year.” For more information, call 573-346-1457.

ArtsFest

ArtsFest II will be held at the Camdenton Aquatic Center Sept. 7 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Art, music, food and fun will be a part of the lineup. Artists will be doing demonstrations, vendors will be on hand and a Kids’ Corner will supply crafts for attendees to participate.

Ride for Freedom

A Boat and PWC Ride for Freedom will be held at Surdyke’s Port 20 in Osage Beach Sept. 8. From 9 a.m.-6 p.m. riders will go from Surdyke’s to Truman Dam and back. and are open to anyone with or without experiece.