A second suspect now charged in a shooting Monday on Interstate 70 had a history of firearm crimes and was on parole when an arrest warrant was issued.

Court records show 19-year-old Davion Lawarren Manns was charged with five felony counts, including two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and a misdemeanor charge of second-degree child endangerment.

A no-bond arrest warrant has been issued by the courts and Manns was not reported to be in custody at press time. Police wrote in a press release Wednesday that he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Manns is the second suspect to be charged in the incident which left two women injured including an 11-year-old girl, whose leg was broken by a bullet. Demetrius Lamar Shaw, 20, was charged Wednesday with identical counts and is currently being held without bond at the Boone County Jail.

Shaw was on probation at the time of his arrest for shooting a witness in a homicide investigation in October 2017. Court documents show that in that case he was 16-years-old and charged as an adult felony assault and armed criminal action and discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle at a person.

Manns, court records show, is also under the supervision of the Missouri Department of Probation and Parole for firearm-related crimes.

In January 2017 police were called to a disturbance in the 1100 block of Business Loop 70. When they arrived Manns was one of several individuals to flee. As he ran, Mann pulled a handgun from his pants which was received and found to be stolen, according to charging documents.

In April 2017, he pleaded guilty to stealing a firearm and was sentenced to five years probation

Mann then violated the terms of his probation in October 2017 when he was arrested for being in a felon possession of a firearm, according to court records.

In that case, police were investigating a shots fired call in the 1000 block of Harden Street when a witness told officer he saw several people run into a residence in the aftermath. Charging documents read it was learned that the residence was where Manns resided, and officers went to the door to make contact.

Police were given permission to search the residence and located a backpack in a freezer that contained a handgun and two fully-loaded magazines, according to the affidavit.

Mann was sentenced in January 2018 to three years in prison for the probation violation and sentenced in April 2018 to three years in prison for the October unlawful possession of a firearm charge.

While an exact release date was not immediately available, Manns served the term until at least May of 2019 according to prison photo records. He was then assigned to probation and parole.

ppratt@columbiatribune.com

573-815-1718