A Sunrise Beach man died Sept. 4 to injuries he faced following a boat crash at the 38-mile maker August 25.

James W. Petropoulos, 57, struck the northern shoreline at the 38-mile mark of the Osage Arm and initially suffered serious injuries. Petropoulos was pronounced dead by Dr. Sachin Bhagavad at 2:13 p.m. Wednesday. He was not wearing a safety device at the time of his crash.

This is Troop F’s 1st fatality of September and 4th boating fatality of 2019.