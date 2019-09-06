A Moberly man was sentenced to 4 years in prison for burning evidence from a deadly robbery in late December.

Circuit Judge Scott Hayes sentenced Steven Bell, 23, on Tuesday after Bell pleaded guilty in July to tampering with physical evidence for burning the clothes of one of the suspected gunmen and a getaway car. Hayes ordered Bell into the Department of Corrections 120-day drug treatment program and will decide whether to grant Bell probation after that.

Bell is one of four men charged in connection to the killings of Columbia residents Darren Tharp, 51, and Shane Hare, 24, who were both shot in the head Dec. 30 in Moberly. Police have said three men attempted to rob Tharp and Hare of methamphetamine before one of them shot and killed both men.

Christopher Esry, 20, of Madison is accused of shooting the two men. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Aaron D. Bloss, 40, and Travis A. Koenig, 29, both of Moberly, are accused of participating in the robbery and each is charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Esry has pleaded not guilty to his charges, and has a status hearing scheduled for Wednesday. Koenig has also pleaded not guilty and has a status hearing scheduled for Oct. 30. Bloss has not entered a plea, and has a hearing scheduled for Oct. 16 on the prosecution’s motion to exclude a witness. All three are represented by public defenders.

Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Luntsford was not available to comment on Friday afternoon.