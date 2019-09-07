St. James woman dies after crash in Callaway County

A woman from St. James died Wednesday morning after a crash on U.S. Highway 54 in Callaway County near Route HH.

Helen J. Doss, 66, was eastbound at about 8:55 a.m. on a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle when she rear-ended a 2010 International truck, driven by Dustin S. Presley, 31, of Mexico, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Doss was ejected from the motorcycle. She was transported by MU Air Care to University of Missouri Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 7:39 p.m.

This is the fourth fatality crash in September for MSHP Troop F and the 44th this year.

__

MoDOT to continue bridge work

Bridge work will continue in Audrain County this week by the Missouri Department of Transportation. All work is weather permitting.

Missouri Highway 15 will be reduced to one lane 7-9 a.m. today at the Davis Fork Salt River Bridge. The department received funding approval in June to repair the highway after the March 3 pipeline rupture and fire was hot enough to burn out the asphalt. Missouri Highway 22 also will be reduced to one lane from noon to 3 p.m. today at the Norfolk Southern Rail bridge.

Westbound U.S. Highway 54 will be reduced to one lane 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Scattering Firk Bridge, while eastbound 54 will reduce to one lane from noon to 5 p.m. at Beaver Dam Creek bridge, north of Audrain County Route HH.

For more information call 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636), or the traveler information map.

__

MoDOT plans drainage pipe replacements

The Missouri Department of Transportation will start to conduct drainage pipe replacements Monday at U.S. Highway 54 and Interstate 70 in Callaway County.

Work will occur 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Highway 54 north of Kingdom City from the Auxvasse Creek Bridge to the 70/54 interchange. There will be occasional lane closures on the westbound Highway 54 passing lanes.

Crews will begin replacing drain pipes on I-70 once the Highway 54 pipes are replaced. Lane closures will occur on east and westbound passing lanes from the 152- to 160-mile markers. Closures will happen between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Work is expected to complete later this fall. For more information, call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central.