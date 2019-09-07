It was a night to forget for Rock Bridge.

Traveling to St. Louis to face Class 6 No. 3 DeSmet, the No. 4 Bruins were on the wrong end of a lopsided result.

DeSmet finished the game with a 50-7 win over Rock Bridge on Friday night. The Bruins fall to 0-2 on the season and will look for their first win in Week 3 at home against in-city rival Battle.

Rock Bridge’s lone score of the game came on the last play, as Payton Messer returned a DeSmet fumble 60 yards for a touchdown.

Bruins head coach Van Vanatta didn’t make excuses after the loss. He said his team was outplayed.

“I’m not going to sugar-coat it. That’s the difference between private schools and public schools,” Vanatta added. “... (DeSmet) was a good football team. They were big, strong and fast. They were well coached and honestly, they just basically did whatever they wanted to do. And so it wasn't really what went wrong, we shot ourselves in the foot a couple times, we did some good things.

“I think we’re going to learn from it and I think after playing these two games, I think that’s got our kids that experience with some good football. We can only get better from here.

Battle beat Smith-Cotton 61-21 on Friday night, meaning Rock Bridge (0-2) will face a Spartans squad with momentum when it tries to extend its two-game win streak in the rivalry series.

Vanatta said his team left St. Louis with a few injury concerns to integral players such as Jaden Lewis and Peyton Carr. Both of those hadn’t been given a specific diagnosis as of late Friday night.

“It was an unbelievably physical game,” Vanatta said. “It’s tough to match up with teams like (DeSmet).

“... Our kids played hard, we did some good things and we’re past it and we can move on from there.”

CENTRALIA STAYS UNDEFEATED

It was a defensive battle between Centralia and Clark County, but the Panthers did enough to hang on for a 14-12 win Friday in a battle of ranked Class 2 foes.

Liam Hill had an interception return for a touchdown and Grafton Littrell rushed the ball 12 times for 59 yards and a touchdown.

Centralia had 203 yards of total offense while allowing 207. The Panthers (2-0) will play Palmyra in Week 3.

TOLTON FALLS

Former Missouri All-American Michael Egnew will have to wait at least another week for his first win as Tolton’s head coach.

The Trailblazers fell 61-12 in AAA Conference action to Lutheran St. Charles on Friday. Tolton senior C.J. Campbell scored the Trailblazers' only touchdowns in the game.

Tolton (0-2) continues its challenges against larger schools next week as it hosts St. Francis Borgia.

HALLSVILLE LOSES BY TWO

In his second game as Hallsville head coach, Justin Conyers had his team in prime position to win.

Against Ava, the Indians held a four-point lead with nine minutes left in the game but eventually fell to the Bears 28-26.

Hallsville falls to 1-1. The Indians return to Boone County next week with a home game against Eldon.

HARRISBURG WINS

Harrisburg earned its first win of the season with a 38-0 shutout road victory over Schuyler County.

It was the first win for Steve Hopkins guiding the Bulldogs. Harrisburg looks to make it two in a row as it hosts Salisbury next week.

eblum@columbiatribune.com

573-815-1811