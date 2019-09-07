Two Scouts from Boy Scout Troop 492 have achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. The troop, sponsored by John Snow DDS, held an Eagle Court of Honor at Susquehanna Baptist Church.

• Collin Scott Hill joined Troop 492 in February 2012 and graduated from Pack 492, where he earned the Arrow of Light Award.

He has earned 25 merit badges. Collin attended H. Roe Bartle Scout Camp for six years and is Firebuilder Son of Quick Pouncing Lynx in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. His high adventure participation has included South Dakota, Colorado, St. Louis and Oklahoma. Collin has demonstrated leadership through the positions of assistant patrol leader, patrol leader and quartermaster.

Collin’s Eagle project involved planning and supervising the clearing of invasive trees from George Owens Park.

Collin is the son of Mitch and Kristin Danna.

• Hayden Daniel Astry jointed Troop 492 in November 2011.

He has earned 38 merit badges and the Dutch Oven Cooking Badge.

Hayden was named Scout of the Year in 2015.

He attended H. Roe Bartle Scout Camp for six years and is Firebuilder Fierce Quick Silver Wolf in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. Hayden’s high adventures included Wisconsin, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Colorado.

Hayden has demonstrated leadership through the positions of senior patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader, patrol leader and bugler.

Hayden’s Eagle project involved planning and supervising the closing of a dangerous path and the creation of a new path for the pavilion at Cave Spring Park.

In addition to his scouting activities, Hayden has participated in cross-country, jazz concert, marching band, choir and forensics at school. Hayden is also a student of Taekwondo.

Hayden is the son of Jason and Brandy Astry.