BELTON — Prosecutors have charged four people in connection with last week's fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man in the Kansas City suburb of Belton, Missouri.

Belton Police said four suspects were in custody in connection with Wednesday's shooting at an apartment complex in Belton. All four are charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, forgery and weapons charges.

Police say Timothy Hunter was found wounded at the apartments around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He died at the scene.

The suspects are: 19-year-old Crishon Willis of Grandview, Missouri; 18-year-old Makayla Davis of Grandview, Missouri; 20-year-old Shane Pierce of Kansas City, Missouri; and 18-year-old Alea Campbell of Belton, Missouri.

Willis' bond was set at $250,000. The other three suspects all have $150,000 bond amounts.