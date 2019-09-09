SEDALIA — “Making the best better” for generations of Missouri 4-H participants, John and Paula Isgrig of Mexico were inducted into the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame on Aug. 17 at State Fair Community College in Sedalia.

They were among 43 inductees from 35 counties establishing a legacy totaling 1,021 years of service to 4-H. More than 250 family members and friends attended the 13th annual event.

John and Paula Isgrig are proud to give back to 4-H by supporting the next generation of 4-H members as judges, sponsors, and project leaders. John served on the fair board, county 4-H foundation, and was a swine project leader. Paula served as a club leader and led projects in sewing, cooking, and gardening.

“These volunteers have played a vital role in helping our youth develop essential life skills that will empower them to become strong leaders in the 21st-century workforce and we are proud to honor their service,” said Rachel Augustine, director of the Missouri 4-H Foundation.

The Missouri 4-H Foundation recognizes individuals who have created a legacy of service to 4-H by honoring them with membership in the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame.

“There are no words to express our gratitude to the 4-H volunteers who have devoted their time and effort to support our Missouri 4-H program,” said Lupita Fabregas, director of the MU Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development. “Our volunteers, like the ones we celebrate in our 4-H Hall of Fame have shown us the true meaning of the words devotion, compassion and commitment. Thank you to all of our inductees for your support of Missouri youth. You are contributing to building a better future for the next generation of Missourians.”

The 4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, helps teach participants confidence and prepare them for future careers. The 4-H programs empower nearly 6 million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills.

University of Missouri Extension 4-H connects the technical knowledge of Mizzou youth across Missouri learning about the sciences, leadership, citizenship and skills for life. For 70 years, the Missouri 4-H Foundation has been managing funds for the MU Extension 4-H Youth Development Program, providing higher education scholarships and recognizing 4-H volunteers.