MHS Class of 1955 to hold reunion

Mexico High School Class of 1955 will hold its 64th year reunion 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at Aussie Outback and Down Under in the Mexico downtown square.

The dress is casual, class members may order from the menu and there will be a short greeting.

Please send RSVPs or regrets to Barbara Stuart, by calling 573-581-6491 or emailing ggstu@att.net. If bringing a spouse or guest, one can also contact reunion committee members Beverly MacFarlane, Beverly Talley, Virgie Dillard, Janie Maxwell, Helen Doyle, Lois Hamilton, Gary Kitchen or Tom and Joan Roberts. Let them know any address, phone number or email address changes. Parking is available at the Hitch lot one block north of the northwest corner of the downtown square.

Those who cannot attend are asked to send information about their family. Information on any other classmates is appreciated.

This is the last formal organized reunion. Anytime class members are in Mexico, it is requested they contact one of the committee members to plan an informal get-together.

__

Three sustain injuries in U.S. 63 crash

Two senior citizens and a child sustained minor to moderate injuries after a car crash Saturday morning, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.

The crash involved two vehicles northbound on U.S. 63, five miles south of Moberly. Marilyn Huntsman, 65, of Sedalia, reportedly turned her 2016 Jeep Compass left from the driving lane into the lane of a 2010 Saturn View, driven by Jimmy Graves, 68, of Mexico. Huntsman’s vehicle came to rest in the passing lane, while Graves’ car drove into the median, according to MSHP reports.

Both drivers sustained moderate injuries. An eight-year-old boy, who was a passenger in Graves’ vehicle, reportedly sustained minor injuries in the accident. Graves and the child were transported to Moberly Regional Medical Center, while Huntsman was transported to the University of Missouri Hospital.

Graves’ Saturn was damaged extensively in the crash and Huntsman’s Jeep sustained moderate damage, according to MSHP reports.

__

Centralia Historical Society to hold annual quilt show

The Centralia Historical Society will hold its 38th annual Prairie Queen Quilt Show from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 29. The show will continue every Wednesday and Sunday during the same hours until Nov. 3.

The favorite quilt of the show will be announced 4 p.m Nov. 3. A quilt drawing also will be held at the closing of the show in November for "Hands All Around," a 90-inch by 90-inch quilt.

Quilts, wall hangings, table covers and pillows are provided by community members. Those interested in providing items for the show can do so 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 20, 2-4 p.m. Sept. 22 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 23. The museum will not be open for tours on Sept. 22 or Sept. 25 as preparations will be underway for the show.

The society will hold a salad luncheon Oct. 9 and Oct. 23. Reservations are required. For more information or to place a reservation, call 573-682-5711.