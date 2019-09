Independence crews will be doing repair work over the next two weeks on Noland Road between 35th Street and Interstate 70, which will cause the road to be one lane in each direction during times.

Crews will be milling the the road Wednesday through Friday, then paving next week Sept. 16-18. All work will be done at night (8 p.m. to 7 a.m.), and the road will remain at least half-open at all times.