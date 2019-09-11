North Callaway announces homecoming candidates, attendants

North Callaway High School will celebrate its homecoming Sept. 20, with the Thunderbirds facing off against the Wright City Wildcats. The homecoming parade is 6 p.m. Sept. 18 in Auxvasse. See above photo for homecoming candidates and attendants.

__

New Leader named at Missouri Veterans Home

Aliesha Edwards, see above photo, was recently named as administrator of the Missouri Veterans Home in Mexico. She started in the role Aug. 16. She replaces Brenda Ezell, who is now the Chief Operating Officer for the Missouri Veterans Homes through the Missouri Veterans Commission in Jefferson City.

She has been an employee of the facility for eight years serving as its nurse manager. She has a total 23 years of nursing experience with 19 years in nursing management.

She resides in Paris with her husband, Justin, and four children, Dylan, Laken, Mason and Dax.

__

SSM Health Cancer Center adds oncologist to staff

David Adam Jones, see above photo, has joined the staff of the SSM Health Cancer Center, 713 E. Jackson St., in Mexico. He specializes in radiation oncology.

Jones received his medical degree from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia and completed his residency in radiation oncology at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. He has expertise in Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy, Stereotactic Radiosurgery and High-Dose Radiation.

"I chose radiation oncology as my speciality because it provides an opportunity to be an integral part of my patient's care team while also bringing the latest technology to to the community," he said in a news release.

__

Audrain County women injured in Tuesday crash

Two Audrain County women received minor injuries Tuesday night from a crash on U.S. Highway 54, around 200 feet from Audrain County Road 841.

Wendi M. Nielson, 39, of Mexico was driving 2019 Ford Fiesta westbound at about 10:50 p.m. when the vehicle crossed the centerline striking an eastbound 2005 GMC Canyon driven by Alexis T. Harvey, 17, of Martinsburg, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Both had minor injuries and were taken to SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital–Audrain — Nielson by ambulance and Harvey by private vehicle. Nielson was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report, while Harvey was.

Nielson was later charged with driving while intoxicated with physical injury, no valid license, careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash and no insurance. No further court information was available as of Wednesday morning.

Highway patrol was assisted by the Audrain County Sheriff's Office.