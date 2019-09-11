Did you know that students are about 50 times more likely to arrive at school alive on a school bus than if they drive themselves or ride with friends? The safety record of school buses also is far superior to that of passenger vehicles, regardless of the age of the driver. According to the American School Bus Council, based on research from several federal studies, traveling by school bus is the safest way for students to get to and from school.

At first glance, today’s school bus might not seem different from the buses that parents and grandparents rode, but it is. School bus drivers must meet stringent training requirements and the bus itself continues to evolve as a result of federal regulations and industry initiatives.

Each day all Mexico School District buses go through a 40-point pre-trip inspection before leaving the lot, and twice a year they are inspected by the Missouri State Highway Patrol motor vehicle inspection division. Earlier this year, Mexico District buses received a 100% rating and a Fleet Excellence award.

Parents and other members of the general public can improve student safety by supporting school bus transportation. If you‘re driving behind a school bus, allow a greater following distance than if you were driving behind a car. It will give you more time to stop once the “yellow student warning lights” start flashing. Never pass a school bus from behind or from either direction if you are on an undivided road and the school bus has its “STOP” sign out. It is illegal in all 50 states to pass a school bus that has stopped to load or unload students and the “STOP” sign is extended.

In 2018, the National Association of Pupil Transportation services reported 83,944 Illegal passing of School Bus in one day nationwide, 844 in Missouri and 6 in Mexico. There were 95,319 violations with 844 in Missouri and 5 in Mexico in 2019.

School buses drivers have a tremendous responsibility in transporting our students with parents and students assistance, we can make each day at Mexico Public Schools a safe one. If you have any questions concerning transportation, and call 573-581-3773 ext. 2405.