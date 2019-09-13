Mulch fire quickly extinguished

Mulch in a flowerbed caught fire after a person in the 300 block of West Jackson Street did not properly put out some smoking material, according to a Mexico Department of Public Safety report.

The department responded at about 5:50 p.m. Thursday, quickly extinguishing the fire. There was no damage to an adjacent building and no injuries were reported.

__

MoDOT to temporarily close county route

The Missouri Department of Transportation will close Route CC in Audrain County for a resurfacing project from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 23 to Sept. 26. Motorists will need to use an alternate route during these times. All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.

For more information on work zones, call MoDOT at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit modot.org.