The last of four defendants involved in the violent home invasion that led to Independence Police Officer Tom Wagstaff's near-fatal shooting in March 2017 has pleaded guilty in the case.

Ronar Santiago-Torres, 30, pleaded guilty Thursday in Jackson County Circuit Court to four charges and was sentenced to 22 years in prison. He and co-defendant Joseph Wyatt shoved homeowner Don Fowler back inside his house, tied him up, beat him and ransacked his house and stole Fowler's vehicle for a wild escape after police surrounded the house.

Santiago-Torres had been scheduled to go to trial next week. He pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery and burglary, kidnapping and armed criminal action. Circuit Judge Jack Grate then sentenced him to 22 years for robbery, 15 for burglary, five for kidnapping and three for armed criminal action – all to run concurrently.

As part of Santiago-Torres' plea agreement, prosecutors dropped charges of attempted robbery and assault of a law enforcement officer.

Wyatt, 30, was convicted on eight of nine charges in a bench trial earlier this year – the lone outlier being assault of a law enforcement officer, as Grate ruled that Wyatt and his Santiago-Torres bursting out of a garage, with four officers staged outside, “was nothing more than an attempt to escape.”

Wyatt had been driving Fowler's SUV, and when the shot-out tire gave way during the police chase he tried to carjack another vehicle before he was knocked down by police cars and arrested. Grate sentenced Wyatt to 40 years in prison.

Two other defendants who dropped off Wyatt and Santiago-Torres in Fowler's neighborhood have pleaded guilty and await sentencing later this month. McChan, 59, pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery and burglary and armed criminal action. Nussbaum, 54, pleaded guilty to robbery and armed criminal action.

After life-saving emergency surgery, Wagstaff went through months of rehabilitation in Nebraska before returning home in December 2017 to great fanfare. He officially retired due to his injuries in October 2018 and continues his recovery at home.