Three Audrain County men have been arrested for growing marijuana after an Audrain County Sheriff's Department investigation of complaints received over the past month about men trespassing on several rural properties, according to a department news release.

Lindell Lee Keeter, 57, of Auxvasse, Robert Wayne Haynes, 69, of Mexico and Maurice Ray Nolan, 67, of Auxvasse were arrested by deputies Wednesday and numerous marijuana plants and materials were located at properties in Mexico and Auxvasse.

Keeter was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance and second-degree trespassing. Haynes was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree trespassing. Nolan was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance and second-degree trespassing.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Callaway County Sheriff's Office and Fulton Police Department's Special Response Unit to conduct warrant searches of properties in the 100 block of South Grand Street in Mexico and the 6000 block of County Road 262 near Auxvasse, the release stated.

Nineteen plants and one pound of processed marijuana were found and seized, along with other items used in the cultivation and distribution of marijuana.

The three men were released after being booked at the Audrain County Jail and given a summons to appear in court.