The annual Fall Fun Fest in downtown Blue Springs kicked off Friday. Hours today at 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the parade from 10 a.m. to noon. Fireworks are at 9 p.m., and Disco Dick & the Mirrorballs take to the main stage at 9:30 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; the car show starts at 11 a.m.. The festival is free. A video with more on the festival is on The Examiner’s Facebook page. [Jeff Fox/The Examiner]