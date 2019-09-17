It is now illegal in Columbia to resell city parking permits for more than the value remaining on the permit.

The Columbia City Council on Monday night approved an ordinance making the resale of parking permits unlawful if the price paid is more than the original purchase price or the remaining value of the permit.

City parking permits may be purchased for a month, a quarter or a full year and range in price from $75 per month and $830 per year for surface parking to $140 per month and $1,680 per year for reserved parking. A parking permit that is resold must be for the pro-rated amount of value remaining on the permit, the ordinance states.

Anyone found to have violated the ordinance will have the parking permit revoked and a refund will be paid for the remaining value of the permit, the city stated in a news release.