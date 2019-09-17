Police have identified a pedestrian killed Monday evening on Clark Lane as 17-year-old Claudine Nibigira of Columbia.

Nibigira, according to a Columbia Police Department news release, was walking east about 10:18 p.m. in the 3600 block of Clark Lane when she was struck by an Infinity sport utility vehicle driven by Tamara J. Lewis of Lawrenceville, Georgia. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene and her family has been notified.

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to have played a role in the crash, the release stated. The investigation is ongoing.