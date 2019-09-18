Columbia police and teams from the city's Solid Waste Utility found remains that are likely of Megan Shultz, a woman who disappeared in 2006 and whose husband last month confessed to her killing, during an excavation of the city landfill.

Although the DNA of the remains hasn’t been tested yet -- the process could take a number of weeks -- Police Chief Geoff Jones said they are “consistent with what we expected to find when looking for Megan” in a press conference Wednesday evening at City Hall.

The police began the exploratory dig on Sept. 9, about a month after Shultz’s former husband, 37-year-old Keith Alan Comfort walked into a Lake Geneva, Wisconsin police station and allegedly admitted to causing her death.

At the City Hall news conference Jones said the body was discovered about 3:30 p.m. The body was found after exploratory digging narrowed the search to an area used in the summer of 2006. The excavation was narrowing to an area detectives and the solid waste department felt certain had been used around the time Shultz disappeared on Aug. 4, 2006, but had not yet reached it, Jones said.

"There’s more excavation to do tomorrow to find anything else that might be there," Jones said.

The city’s solid waste unit began their search using aerial and annual topography to narrow down the area to a 14 acre section of the 107 acre landfill site used in 2006, city spokesman Steven Sapp said.

Using operating records, the 14 acres were further narrowed to a 3-by-4 acre site likely used in August that year. During the dig last week detectives located dated items in the landfill, and the goal became to define boundaries for further exploration, Sapp said.

Although Jones said they can’t be certain of the identity of the remains, the team found clothing and “other items consistent with finding Megan.”

Jones said the dig will continue in an attempt to find more material to help the investigation. The remains are heavily decomposed, he said, but are being treated with “dignity and respect” and have been turned over to a medical examiner.

“The work’s been physically and emotionally draining for those involved,” Jones said, mentioning high temperatures, sharp objects and asbestos. “Hopefully we find evidence for a case to bring it to closure for Megan’s family and friends.”

The search for Shultz was prompted by Comfort's confession. He walked into the Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, police station on Aug. 4, the 13th anniversary of her disappearance, and admitted to killing her.

Comfort allegedly told officers he placed her body in a trash bag in the dumpster behind their apartment in the 1700 block of Amelia Street.

Comfort is charged with second degree murder and is being held in the Boone County Jail with a bond set at $1 million.

Jones praised the work of the Solid Waste Utility and Assistant Utilities Director David Sorrell.

"Sorrel has been confident since the beginning that he had the skill, and the ability and the resources to find it," Jones said.

The publicly available story until Comfort confessed — and the one he maintained was true for 13 years — was that Shultz walked out of their er Columbia apartment in August 2006 after an argument, leaving behind him and their infant daughter. Less than three weeks after her disappearance, Comfort filed for divorce, moved to Wisconsin and remarried.

Officer Julie Ray of the Columbia Police Department wrote in a probable cause affidavit that she returned a call from Officer Carl Spinghorn of Lake Geneva, who told her that Comfort walked into the station and requested to speak to an officer about a mental health issue.

According to the affidavit, Comfort told police that on the day he killed her, Shultz called him to say she ripped someone off in a drug deal. He told police that when he arrived home she was allegedly frantic, yelling and swinging her arms at him, so he took her to the ground and strangled her, according to the affidavit.

When he realized she wasn’t breathing, he placed her body in a black garbage bag and placed the bag in the shared dumpster behind her apartment complex, he told Lake Geneva officers.

The police are working to build as thorough a case as possible, Jones said Wednesday.

"We just want to make sure that we are thorough and complete and we show as much respect and dignity to Megan and her family as we can," he said.

The city made the excavation such a priority because of the evidence it could provide in a criminal prosecution and also because most of the people on the team were parents, Jones said. No one within the city government was comfortable with accepting the knowledge that the landfill was someone else’s child’s resting place, he said.

Jones said he wasn’t surprised that the team found the remains on Wednesday.

“I have rarely seen that kind of determination in anyone,” he said, speaking about the excavation team’s efforts. “The city manager and I spoke this morning, he felt like they would find it.”