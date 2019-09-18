David Steelman, a Rolla attorney, former state representative and current curator of the University of Missouri, said he applied to open a medical marijuana facility in Boonville because he doesn’t want to see the industry bypass rural Missouri.

Steelman’s company, Natural Healthcare of Missouri, applied for growing, manufacturing and dispensing permits for a building in the Mid-America Industrial Park off Ashley Road, between Caterpillar and Holiday Inn Express. Steelman says he’s been in favor of reforming marijuana laws for 40 years, and he thinks the budding medical marijuana industry is a big opportunity for rural Missouri.

Steelman and his family have been deeply involved in Republican politics in the state for decades. He was the 1992 GOP nominee for attorney general and his wife, Sarah Steelman, is a former state senator, state treasurer and candidate for governor and U.S. Senator.

She is currently the Commissioner of Administration, the top post in the state Office of Administration, which handles state accounting, information technology, facilities and budgeting.

Businesses submitted more than 2,100 applications for medical marijuana facilities in Missouri. Six businesses submitted a total of 15 applications for Cooper County. Steelman’s company, Natural Healthcare of Missouri, would work with Cultivate, a Massachusetts-based medical marijuana company.

He picked Boonville because he knows there are plenty of hard-working people around and it already has an industrial park right on Interstate 70, he said. Steelman hopes the state approves all his applications, but he thinks the growing and manufacturing could be the biggest benefit to Boonville.

“I’ve watched so many economic opportunities bypass rural Missouri,” Steelman said. “What we’re really interested in is setting up a situation that is not just two people in a dispensary selling, but is also the cultivation and manufacturing, which will be dozens of jobs that are pretty high paying.”

Cultivate will hire and train people from the Boonville area to work in the facility if it’s approved, Steelman said. He was drawn to the company because it’s not very large yet and was started by a family with experience in the food industry.

“I like the way they do business, I like who they are and I like their commitment to quality control,” Steelman said.

The Department of Health and Senior Services last week released the statewide list of applicants who filed for the opportunity to open medical marijuana businesses in the state. Under the provisions of Amendment 2, added to the Missouri Constitution in November, there must be a minimum of 192 dispensaries, distributed geographically around the state, with at least 24 in each of the eight congressional districts.

The state will also issue the minimum required 60 cultivation and 86 infused-product manufacturing licenses, but there are no directives to distribute those throughout the state. The state will also license 10 testing laboratories. The state received 2,163 applications of all types during the Aug. 2 to Aug. 19 window for submissions.

Leaster Gibson lives in Springfield now, but the Kemper graduate also wants to be a part of bringing a new industry to Boonville: medical marijuana. A managing member of Springfield-based Foster-Gibson investments, Gibson applied to open a dispensary at the old Casey’s on Sixth Street and an extraction facility in the old Hostess building on Main Street.

The only application in Cooper County that was outside Boonville was for a growing facility near New Lebanon.

Gibson’s proposed extraction facility would take THC from the marijuana plants, which he would then sell to other processors to put in edibles and other consumable products, he said.

He’s a proud “old boy” who graduated from Kemper Military School in 1994 and still frequents Boonville. He wants the facilities to be a positive for the community, he said. As a medical marijuana patient himself, Gibson said he wants to know what he’s consuming, and he wants to extend that to his own consumers.

“Nobody is going to be more compliant and make sure the product is clean and safe,” he said.

Gibson was born with an issue in his knee that causes chronic pain. He started using medical marijuana as a treatment for the pain when he was at law school in California. He decided he didn’t want to be an attorney, but his time in California did spark an interest in the medical marijuana industry.

Gibson helped create a company in 2014 that designed packaging specifically to ship marijuana. He said he’ll be involved in the day-to-day operations of the facilities in Boonville if the state approves his applications. Two of his partners have experience running a dispensary, and he thinks his experience as a consumer will benefit his customers.

Four other companies applied for permits in Cooper County but had not returned calls by Monday afternoon.

Boonville will zone growing and manufacturing facilities like most other manufacturing. Dispensaries will be regulated similarly to liquor stores.

They’ll have to be at least 100 feet away from schools and churches. Dispensaries can only be open from 6 a.m. to 1:30 a.m., Monday through Saturday.

