Alert resident notices power pole fire

An alert Mexico resident who noticed the base of a power pole was burning informed Mexico Department of Public Safety. Two nearby buildings were evacuated in case the pole fell. There were no reported injuries.

The department responded around 10 a.m. Wednesday to the 400 block of South Jefferson Street. Electricity from the attached power lines had gone to ground at the pole’s base due to an equipment malfunction, burning approximately three-quarters of its width, according to a news release.

The department contained the fire to protect the remaining portion of the pole. Ameren Missouri arrived within one-half hour making the situation safe, according to Public Safety. A stub pole was installed next to the damaged pole to keep the damaged pole upright, an Ameren spokesperson said. The damaged pole will be replaced, which takes between six to eight hours. Ameren employees will work to make sure any inconvenience is minimized, the spokesperson said.

60th honor flight planned

Central Missouri Honor Flight will hold its 60th mission Monday. Around 110 veterans will take the daylong trip, returning at about 9:30 p.m. to the Columbia Courtyard Marriott. The public is encouraged to arrive by 8:45 p.m. to give the veterans a welcome home.

Veterans mostly from the Korean and Vietnam wars are represented on this flight. They will take a one-day tour of Washington, D.C., visiting the WWII memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, Marine Corps Memorial, Air Force Memorial, Women in Military Service Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery. Honor Flight veterans also are acknowledged at the Tomb of the Unknowns. Honor flight guardians also are veterans from Vietnam, Desert Storm, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Central Missouri Honor Flight has flown more than 4,000 veterans since it was founded in 2008. Those who would like to contribute to the flights or apply to be a volunteer, more information is available at centralmissourihonorflight.com.

Tickets now on sale for St. Brendan's dinner and auction

St. Brendan's Catholic Church is gearing up for its 38th annual dinner and auction. Tickets are now on sale at the parish office at 600 S. Clark St. or they can be purchased through Venmo. Proceeds go toward providing items and supplies for the staff and students at St. Brendan's School.

The dinner and auction starts 5:30 p.m. with a social hour Dec. 18. Dinner follows at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30, which include the dinner provided by Audrain County Pork Producers and Missouri State Pork Producers, as well as a live and silent auction aided by Richard Henke and Caleb Marquette. Auction items include University of Missouri Tickets provided by Central Bank of Audrain County, handmade quilts, handcrafted farmhouse quilt racks and a "deck of cards" raffle featuring a diamond cross necklace, donated by Melody's quality jewelry.