The Missouri Women's Business Center each year recognizes women entrepreneurs in an eight-county region with “Women Who Own It” awards. Melody Farnen of Melody's Quality Jewelry was last year's recipient for Audrain County, and that torch is now being passed to another owner of a Mexico business on the downtown square — Tarah Toellner of Martha Rose Gifts and Home Decor. Joe Machens Automotive also sponsors the award.

Toellner is grateful to have received the award and said she is not sure who nominated her for the honor. She is in her third year of operation. The center announced her recognition Sept. 16 on its Facebook page, quoting the anonymous person who nominated her.

“Tarah is very involved in the local community and is very supportive of nearly all the activities in Mexico. She has become a very respected businesswoman in town,” the statement read.

The awards ceremony starts 5:30 p.m. Oct. 24 with a cocktail hour at Cooper's Ridge in Boonville. The formal program begins 6:45 p.m.

Martha Rose offers a wide variety of unique gifts, home decor, Kendra Scott jewelry, other jewelry and kitchen accessories, Toellner said. The idea's spark to open the business came about because Toellner's mother operates a clothing and home decor business in her hometown of Sedalia.

"That kind of just inspired me to start our business," she said. "My husband, [Grant], just kind of dropped the idea one day, so we opened it together."

The name Martha Rose comes from the couple's grandmothers. Martha is Grant Toellner's grandmother, while Rosalie is Tarah Toellner's. "We wanted to honor them and name our business after the two greatest women in our lives," she said.

The center wants to recognize women taking over in the business field and who are owning their own business, Toellner said. She has received a lot of positive feedback from community members who already know about the recognition.

"People have been so warm and excited about it,” she said. “I honestly kind of felt a little undeserving because there are so many great women in Audrain County that I look up to and that have helped me in my business.”

Customers also have expressed their excitement over the honor, she said. Nearly 70 people have commented on the Facebook post announcing the honor, and more than 32 people have shared the announcement. A majority of the comments are expressing their congratulations, including from fellow award recipients, such as Robin Billings of Billings Broadcasting in Cooper County.

Other downtown business owners who helped guide Toellner include Farnen, Barb Wilson and April Baker, among others. "There's just been a ton of them who have reached out and helped me whenever I needed ideas or I have gotten stuck on something," she said.

A large number of businesses in the downtown square are women-owned. There are more than female entrepreneurs who are "owning it everyday," though, Toellner said. "Our police chief is female, our mayor is female. Just the businesses alone, if you sit down at a [Village Square Association] meeting, it's predominantly women at the table," she said.

This speaks to the strength of Mexico, she said, along with having the support of men in the community.

"We're so grateful for the men who are standing beside us, who have been supportive," Toellner said, adding she could not have run her business without the support of her husband.

cdunlap@gatehousemedia.com