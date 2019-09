MoDOT to temporarily close county route

The Missouri Department of Transportation will close Route CC for a resurfacing project from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday in Audrain County. Motorists will need to use an alternate route during these times. All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.

For more information on work zones, call MoDOT at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit modot.org.