The bullet that killed 19-year-old E’quan Spain came from the handgun of a man sitting behind him in a car while the occupants were shooting at another vehicle, according to charging documents unsealed Monday in Boone County.

Boone County prosecutors on Friday charged 28-year-old Michael Leon Anderson III with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in the early Sept. 14 shooting that claimed Spain’s life. He is being held without bond and was scheduled for an initial arraignment at 1:30 p.m. Monday before Associate Circuit Judge Tracy Gonzales.

Spain was the eighth person to die in gun-related violence in Boone County this year. Since his death, three more people have died of gunshots, all inside Columbia.

Charging documents in the case were filed Friday under seal, pending the arrest of Anderson, and made public Monday. In a probable cause statement, Columbia detective Steven Wilmoth wrote that Anderson and another man, who has not yet been arrested or charged with a crime, arrived at University Hospital with Spain already dead in the back seat of a car.

As forensic investigators examined the Dodge Caliber used to bring Spain to the hospital, they learned the bullet that killed him was fired from the backseat. All of the bullet holes located on the Dodge were fired from inside the vehicle, Wilmoth wrote in the affidavit.

Evidence taken from inside the vehicle showed that prior to the shooting, Spain was in the front passenger seat and Anderson was behind him in the backseat. Wilmoth wrote when Spain was killed it appeared that all three occupants were shooting at another vehicle near Fifth Street and Park Avenue.

Officers located several shell casings of different calibers location of the shooting. A piece of a passenger side Jaguar vehicle mirror with bullet holes was also found.

Witnesses also reported seeing a man with dreadlocks that matched Anderson’s description shooting from the backseat of the Dodge. Anderson was on probation at the time of his arrest for a 2014 charge for theft in Columbia.

It’s not clear if he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

