Corrections officer receives promotion

Tanner Womack, son of Tina and James Hall of Mexico, was promoted Sept. 15 to the rank of lieutenant, aka corrections officer III, at the Boonville Correctional Center.

Womack began his career as a corrections officer at the Fulton Receptions Diagnostic Center in 2016. His first promotion was July 2018. He is a Peer Action and Care Team member, field training officer and has completed the 40-hour Crisis Intervention Team certification process.

__

Hawthorne announces September students of the month

See above photo.