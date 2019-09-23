HANNIBAL – Area Salvation Army Commander Major Andy Miller joked that he was offered a sound system by Fifth Street Baptist Church, when rain sent the annual local “open air” service indoors on Sunday, but he told the church members he did not need a mic.

Miller said he is accustomed to speaking loud, which he did as he gave the message. He tells people leading worship to, “Use your outdoor voice.”

His message was brief but clear as he outlined how to become a follower of Jesus, and he discussed what he called the most important word in the Bible – if.

“There are 1,724 ifs in the Bible,” Miller said.

Among messages using the word if, Miller said, “If God is for us, who can be against us? … If Jesus is in our corner, the fight is finished.”

“If we accept Him as our Savior, we become His,” Miller said, adding that, “nothing happens if we don't accept Jesus.”

“If you know God is for you,” that is all you need.

Miller and his wife, Major Cheryl Miller, both played in the Salvation Army Brass Band during the service, wearing old-fashioned Salvation Army uniforms.

Also attired in the early uniforms were Justian and Colleen Corliss, newly-assigned envoys with the Hannibal and Quincy Salvation Army, as they led the singing.

The Hannibal Salvation Army operates a Family Store in Steamboat Bend Shopping Center, which also has a social services office and food pantry there.

In August the Hannibal Salvation Army had 731 bread basket clients and provided 97 food boxes.

It provided energy assistance to six households and clothing to 32 people.

Assistance was given to 298 people in 70 families.

