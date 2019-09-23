Two people died of gunshot wounds early Sunday morning in Columbia, marking the 10th and 11th fatal victims of gun-related violence in Boone County so far this year.

Police were called to investigate a report of gunshots heard about 3:10 a.m. in the 2100 block of McKee Street in northeast Columbia. Officers found Antonio Lasha Houston, 36, of Columbia and Danielle Beverly-Mae Marine, 33, of Columbia, with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead after being taken to an emergency room for advance care, the Columbia Police Department stated in a news release.

Several shell casings were found on McKee Street, the release stated.

“Our thoughts are with the families of Antonio and Danielle,” Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said in the news release. “The men and women of the Columbia Police Department will continue to do our part by pursuing those who prey on others.”

There have been five gun-related homicides in Columbia over the past eight days and one arrest. The violence began with the shooting death near midnight Sept. 14 of Nadria Wright, 18, at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Forest Avenue and was followed a few hours later by the shooting death of E’quan Spain, 19, who was shot near the intersection of Fifth Street and Park Avenue.

Sam Baldwin IV, 28 was severely wounded in the same shooting incident that took Wright’s life.

Kejuane Marshae Johnson, 23, was killed Wednesday in a shooting in the 3400 block of James Dale Road. Police reported Saturday that they have arrested Michael L. Anderson III, 28, of Columbia, for shooting Johnson.

Our community must work together to address this violence,” Jones said. “I ask our community members to have the courage to speak up and help. We can’t do it alone.”

There is no suspect or additional information to release at this time in the ongoing investigation, the release stated.

Anyone with information about the death of Houston and Marine are being asked to contact the department at 573-874-7652 or Crimestoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.