Before summer was even over, people were talking about the upcoming winter. Some were cheering, some dreading, the prediction for a cold and snowy season across much of the United States. It means absolutely nothing.

Two almanacs

There are actually two different weather almanacs made for or by farmers — it seems unclear. The Old Farmer’s Almanac was created in 1792, and the Farmers’ Almanac was created in 1812. Both publications were authored to give farmers tips and tricks that allowed them to farm as efficiently as possible.

This was well before radar, satellite and computer model forecasting. Farmers had to rely on subtle clues to predict the upcoming weather. Some of the short-range clues and predictions have some science to them. Take this old saying as an example: Red sky at night, sailor’s delight. Red sky in morning, sailors take warning.

A red sky at night often means that clouds are now to your east, and storms generally move west to east, so the system is moving away from you — sailor’s delight. However, a red sky in the morning often means the clouds are to your west and are likely to move your way — sailors take warning. The sayings use scientific observations to make short-term predictions. The same cannot be said for longer-term predictions.

Making the forecast

Meteorologists now rely on lots of technology to develop their forecasts. That being said, meteorologists can get parts of the forecast wrong — even for tomorrow. Knowing this, how can the Old Farmer’s Almanac predict the weather 18 months in advance? It’s a secret.

It’s true — it really is a secret. Each of the Almanac organizations keep their exact formula completely secret. The Farmers’ Almanac uses “mathematical and astronomical formulas” to predict the weather up to 18 months in advance. That is quite vague. Only one person ever gets to know the formula at a time.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac believes our future weather is determined by fluctuations in the sun’s magnetic field. It uses secret mathematical formulas using the sun’s magnetic data to predict the weather up to 18 months in advance. The secret formula is locked up in a box, so nobody can see it except the person doing the calculating.

In both circumstances, the method cannot be evaluated and, because it cannot be evaluated, it is not considered a true science. For scientific findings to be considered valid, they have to be tested by independent scientists and receive the same results.

Cashing in on vagueness

So why do so many people believe what is in the Almanacs? The trick is in the vague wording of the forecasts. The almanacs make predictions that look like this: January 5-10 — cold and snowy. What does that mean?

People will say the almanac was correct if it is cold and snowy one day during that period. The problem: it is always likely to be cold January 5-10, and there is a good chance it will snow at least a little one of those days too. You could have made that prediction from home. Try it! Here is mine: July — hot. I would put money on it. How did I come up with that? It’s a secret.

All this being said, they are indeed cashing in. Over four million copies of the Old Farmer’s Almanac are sold each year. That’s a lot of money, and nobody can take away their business because their “secret” is locked in a box. But is there any harm? Nope! The book is entertaining and there are some useful gardening, astronomy and health tips in there. Just don’t go cancelling your vacation next year based on their secret.

Mike Szydlowski is science coordinator for Columbia Public Schools.