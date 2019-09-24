The Greene County Sheriff's Office through Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Advisory for James David Sutton, who was last seen early Tuesday in Mexico.

Sutton is a white male, age 65, 5-foot-5-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He is bald, has hazel eyes and wears glasses. His clothing is unknown.

He has a previous traumatic brain injury and is believed to be suffering from early onset dementia. He is driving a white 2007 Toyota Corolla with Missouri license GA8W8Z.

Sutton left his home in Springfield on Monday to obtain a part for a vehicle. He was contacted by Mexico Department of Public Safety at 1 a.m. Tuesday. Sutton was reportedly unable to answer an officer's questions and was given directions back to Springfield. He has not been seen since.

Anyone with information about Sutton's whereabouts should immediately call 911, contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Greene County Sheriff's Office at 417-868-4040.