One voice is not enough to turn the tide on climate change, speakers said, urging those in attendance at Friday’s Global Climate Strike to organize and call on elected officials to take action.

The local rally at Truman State University was organized by the Climate Reality Project to coincide with the global climate event.

Christine Harker, a Truman professor and member of the Climate Reality Project, asked listeners to combine their efforts to address climate change.

“One voice is not enough, but hundreds, thousands, millions of voices all over the globe right now…we are raising our voices,” she said.

Harker noted that July was the hottest July recorded in human history, and with severe storms, wildfires and more becoming more common, it’s apparent that action is needed.

Kirksville Mayor Zac Burden agreed, calling on those in attendance to contact their local lawmakers and state representatives. He cited the bill passed this year by the Missouri Legislature that prevents counties from regulating concentrated animal feeding operations as an example of legislation that prevents people from taking control of climate issues.

“Our local communities are where we can make the most impact. We should let local control rule on those things,” Burden said. “This from a Legislature that if the federal government told them to do anything, they would cry bloody murder, but at the same time it’s perfectly fine to tell local communities what they can and can’t do when it comes to making an impact on the environment.”

Burden also asked those who want to see climate change matters addressed to make some changes in their own lives, particularly with transportation. More people bicycling and walking, he said, not only helps the environment but forces local governments to act.

“We’re not going to get the infrastructure we need until we all start taking action and making it a problem for the rest of the community,” he said.

Pete Goldman, a biologist and Truman professor emeritus, reminded those present that climate issues are a global issue impacting all living things. Inhabitants of less developed nations can’t just turn down the air conditioning when the temperatures rise, while other animals and plants have no choices whatsoever.

“Have you ever seen a bumblebee driving an SUV? Have you ever seen a flying squirrel on a flight to Florida? Have you ever seen a cellular slime mold with a cellphone,” Goldman said. “We share this world with an estimated 10 million other species. Of those 10 million, the prediction is there are 1 million in imminent risk of extinction. Climate change increases the risks they experience.”